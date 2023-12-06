A JOINT taskforce comprising the Zambia Police Service, Lusaka City Council (LCC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended 41 people during a joint clean-up operation conducted at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus terminal area. During the operation yesterday, the taskforce confiscated assorted alcoholic substances and drugs which included cannabis, suspected narcotics and codeine. According to a statement released by the taskforce, the operation was conducted following complaints of disorderly conduct in the area from members of the public. “Fourty One (41) people have been apprehended during a joint clean-up operation conducted in Lusaka’s Intercity Bus terminals area. The 41 includes 3 females and 38 males who were found illegally trading in the area. Out of this number 31 were Junkies picked…...