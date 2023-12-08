THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has convicted Alaska Solution Limited and its director Zhang Weisheng on 36 counts of tax evasion and has fined them a sum of K7,308,000. In a statement, Thursday, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the authority, in its desire to crack down on tax evasion on the Copperbelt instituted criminal proceedings against the company and its director on charges of false statement and returns and evasion of taxation. Nzala said government lost revenue in the sum of K9.3 million due to alleged fraudulent recovery of Value Added Tax by the said company and Director. “The Zambia Revenue Authority in its desire to crack down on tax evasion on the Copperbelt…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.