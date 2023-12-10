PF faction president Edgar Lungu says there is no doubt that there is a lot of nonsense going on in the country today. In a statement to mark the first memorial of former Kabwe central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube, Lungu stated that if Ngulube was alive, he would be confronting the one in charge of this nonsense politically and legally. “Tutwa, today would be aggressively confronting the one in charge of this nonsense politically and legally. Tutwa is gone but I see many other Tutwa’s coming up today in emulating his courage. so i say to tutwa, continue to rest in peace my young man and don’t ask who is in charge of this nonsense. Zambians know who is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.