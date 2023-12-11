ANTI-Corruption Commission Chairperson Musa Mwenye says the only way to measure the commitment to the fight against corruption is to look at how members of the family are dealt with. And Director of Public Prosecution Gilbert Phiri says it is commendable that government has made a decision to ensure that there is electronic procurement of goods and services to reduce human interaction. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says the fact that 59 percent of Zambians are still living in poverty when the country has riches stems from corruption. Speaking during a panel discussion during the International Anti-corruption Day, Saturday, Mwenye said corruption cases should not be dealt with based on who is hated or loved but based on…...



