HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says government will prioritise young women in the supply of long-acting injectable ARVs for HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which it is now receiving. Speaking during the launch of the Zambia Population Based HIV Impact Assessment report in Lusaka, Wednesday, Masebo said new HIV infections have a young woman’s face, hence the need to do more to protect the young women in the country. “New HIV infections have a young woman’s face. We need to do more to protect our young women. The Ministry of Health is receiving the long-acting injectable ARVs for HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). We will prioritise young women for this intervention of HIV. So far, training of trainers has been conducted; the implementation…...



