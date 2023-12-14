PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed former vice-president Enock Kavindele as Head of Mission for the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The President has also appointed Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe as Alternate Head of Mission. In a statement yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo explained that the President made the appointments in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. He stated that DRC was scheduled to hold Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial Elections on December 20, 2023. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to inform the nation that, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation,…...



