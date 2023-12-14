SOCIALIST Party deputy Secretary General Antonio Mwanza says the UPND administration will be digging its own political grave the more it condones violence acts from its cadres. But UPND deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda says if indeed UPND cadres attacked EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda, police must investigate and deal with the perpetrators as they have disobeyed the presidential directive against cadreism. Police in Kitwe on Monday disrupted an Economic Freedom Fighters press briefing at Parklands Lodge and harassed some journalists who were covering the event, confiscating some of their equipment in the process. And some suspected UPND cadres assaulted Mwenda and other party officials as they were leaving Riverside police station. In an interview, Mwanza said President Hakainde Hichilema should…...



