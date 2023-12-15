HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has revealed that 90 cholera patients are currently admitted in various health facilities in Lusaka and Eastern Provinces. Masebo has further disclosed that from October 2023 to date, Lusaka Province has recorded a total of 1,385 cases of cholera with 36 deaths. Addressing the media on the cholera outbreak in the country, Thursday, Masebo said as of December 13, Eastern Province had reported one case from Vubwi and two from Petauke. “Today, I address you with urgency on the ongoing cholera outbreak threatening our health security in Zambia. The outbreak has been in Lusaka Province and recently Eastern Province as well. Since our last update on the 25th November, we have seen increased cases demanding heightened…...



