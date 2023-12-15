THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says it will not entertain calls for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) to be taken back to the Ministry of Health. A fortnight ago, former Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya stressed the need for NHIMA to be taken back to the Ministry of Health. Dr Chilufya told the National Assembly that returning NHIMA to the Ministry of Health would help address health care financing. But commenting on this in an interview, ZCTU president Blake Mulala said those who were advocating for NHIMA to be taken back to the Ministry of Health only wanted to make it a cash cow. “As Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, we have a huge stake and a…...



