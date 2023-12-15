PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says members of the recently formed Umodzi Kum’mawa group are PF surrogates pushing the alebwelelapo agenda. And Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo says Zambians gave an easterner the privilege of governing the country and he came out in the open to say he had no vision. Meanwhile, Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu has called for the closure of the group. Recently, some prominent Easterners formed a group aimed at fighting perceived marginalisation of their region by the UPND government. Some group members, however, said their group was about pushing the developmental agenda, while complaining that they felt excluded. And at a press briefing, Thursday, Ngoma said Umodzi Kum’mawa’s sole desire…...



