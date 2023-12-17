POLICE in Lufwanyama on the Copperbelt Province have arrested three people for alleged theft of 40 bags of D compound fertiliser and 24 bags of urea fertiliser, all valued at K53,760. The farming inputs were meant for distribution to members of the Katembula zone 1 and 2 cooperatives of Lufwanyama, under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Copperbelt Police Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba identified the suspects as Titus Lofoyi aged 49, Peter Lufungulo age 37, and Richard Satome, 36, all part of the cooperatives. “Theft. OB No 2935/23, reported on December 14, 2023 at 14:45 hours. [The matter] occurred on December 5, 2023 around 17:00 hours at Katembula area, Lufwanyama. Be informed that Lufwanyama Police Station received a report of…...



