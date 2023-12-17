22 people have been arrested in Lusaka for offences related to illegal fuel dealings and fuel worth approximately K300,000 has been seized. In a joint statement, Sunday, Energy Regulation Board Acting Public Relations Manager Lenganji Sikapizye stated that the task force remained committed to eradicating illegal fuel vending in the country. “Yesterday, 16th December 2023, the Task Force on Illegal Fuel Vending comprising law enforcement agencies and security wings, facilitated by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), and led by the Drug Enforcement Commission carried out raids on suspected illegal fuel vending spots in and around Lusaka. This is in a continued quest to curb the rampant illegal fuel vending across the country. During the operation, 22 people were arrested for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.