FIVE male persons have escaped death in a road traffic accident which occurred in Lusaka’s Longacres area along Danny Pule Road near Little Learners School on Wednesday evening. According to a statement from police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, media personality Mutale Mwanza, who was driving a Toyota Fortuner, misjudged the clearance distance and hit into the Toyota Hilux which was in front of her “December 21, 2023- Police at Long Acres recorded a Slight injury road traffic accident which occurred on yesterday December 20, 2023 at around 17:03 hours along Danny Pule Road near Little Learners School; involved was M/Mugala Mabvuto Kennedy aged 63 of house plot number 217A Mtendere Township who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number ALD 8882…...



