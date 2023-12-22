PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

PUBLIC Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Warren Mwambazi says the committee has observed a reduction in the misapplication of government funds. In an interview, Mwambazi said despite this reduction, there were still a lot of irregularities in terms of accountability in government ministries. He was responding to a question on whether the committee had seen any improvements in the 2022 Auditor General’s Reports compared to previous reports. “We’ve seen a bit of improvement but procurement related issues, abrogation of Public Procurement number 8 of 2020 and Public Finance Act number 1 of 2018 are still eminently there. And we’ve endeavoured to push controlling officers that they adhere to some of these regulations to ensure that there’s accountability in these ministries. There’s…...