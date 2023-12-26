LUSAKA lawyer Sakwiba Sikota says leaders should replace “imingalato” with love this festive season in order to achieve unity in the country. In an interview, Monday, Sikota urged citizens to meet the President’s call for unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness. “I am glad that President Hakainde in his Christmas message called for unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness among the citizens. I call upon all leaders, be it political, religious, civil society or whichever group, to meet this call for unity, reconciliation and forgiveness. The only way that the call for love, reconciliation and forgiveness can bring about unity is if we make love replace “imingalato” (tricks), reconcile with all those we have exchanged bitter words or harbored ill thoughts about, forgive even…...



