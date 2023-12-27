FORMER minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanely Kakubo has apologised to President Hakainde Hichilema and Zambians over his private business transaction that has caused public outrage. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has taken keen interest in Kakubo’s matter to determine the next course of action. Kakubo resigned yesterday after information emerged that he had allegedly short-changed some Chinese nationals in a mine financial transaction. According to sources close to the transaction, Kakubo entered into an agreement with some Chinese nationals last year regarding the sale of a mine which he owns in Kasempa District. The transaction is said to have been entered into between Kakubo and a Kitwe based Chinese investor called Zhang Lianan of Lianan…...



