HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has encouraged women to use family planning, saying some of them bear children every year but later start crying out to government for help. Addressing women after flagging off the 7th Zambia Demographic and Health Survey, Masebo said there was need for families to engage in child spacing. “Ma family planning, tifunika kuziba kuti muli na bana bangati, muzafunika family planning yabwanji? Ndafya benangu mubala every Christmas. And then vikamikangani kusunga bana ati ‘boma’ but we mwine ndiwe wachita plan kuti ufuna bana every year. Manje ufuna ine wa boma nikuchitile vonse? Tifuna spacing, wa balako this year, next year wapitisako. Namubili kuti unkale chabe okosa. Siunga zi bala every week ngati nkuku iyayi. (Family planning,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.