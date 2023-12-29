THE Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) has disclosed that it conducted 63 medical outreaches this year, which resulted in 105, 433 patients being attended to across the country. Speaking during a press briefing in Ndola, Thursday, ZFDS chief executive officer Dr George Ng’uni said the institution also managed to do 26 specialised medical outreaches where they did minor surgeries. “In terms of medical outreaches, allow me to give you some brief background to it. When you look at the year 2020, only eight medical outreaches were conducted. Outreaches are programmes where we assemble medical teams and we take them into the rural areas to go and provide medical services. The year 2021, only 10 medical outreaches were conducted. Then in…...



