FORMER Katuba UPND member of parliament Jonas Shakafuswa says former president Edgar Lungu is the wrong person to comment about corruption because him he allowed his people to “steal” public resources without any caution. On Tuesday, former foreign affairs and international cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo resigned from his ministerial position after information emerged that he had allegedly short-changed some Chinese nationals in a mine financial transaction. Commenting on Kakubo’s resignation in a statement, Lungu stated that his successor’s corruption fight was a smokescreen to persecute his perceived opponents, while shielding his offending allies from facing the law. But in an interview, Friday, Shakafuswa argued that corruption was the order of the day under PF. °To start with, in the PF…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.