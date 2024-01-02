THE country has recorded 228 new Cholera cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health National Cholera Update, the cumulative number of Cholera cases currently stands at 3,508. The districts were Cholera was reported in the last 24 hours included Lusaka, Luangwa, Chilanga, Chongwe, Kabwe, Vubwi, Chadiza, Petauke, Lumezi, Mpulungu, Mumbwa, Kapiri Mposhi, Monze, Sinazongwe, Choma and Ndola. The cumulative number of deaths now stands at 112. And 112 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2758, while 414 people were admitted. Meanwhile, Kitwe Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Kazuma Seke said the health facility had admitted one person with a suspected case of Cholera. In an…...



