POLICE have detained a 28-year-old man who was caught raping a 13-year-old girl at a named church in Lusaka’s Kamwala area. According to a statement from police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, three men heard the girl screaming and they saw Alex Phiri having unlawful canal knowledge of her. They then apprehended Phiri and took him to Kabwata police station. “Police at Kabwata Police station have arrested and detained Alex Phiri aged 28 of unknown address for allegedly defiling a juvenile aged 13 of Misisi compound in Lusaka. This was after a report was made by Langson Banda, Lloyd Mulenshi and Felix Phiri all of Misisi compound. The incident occurred on January 2, 2024 around 11:00 hours in Kamwala area. Brief facts…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.