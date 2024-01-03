THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has given loans to 2,672 University of Zambia first year student for the 2023/2024 academic year. And HELSB Senior Corporate Communications Officer Chiselwa Kawanda has disclosed that the Board received 17 applications from students living with disabilities, all of whom were successful. In a statement, Wednesday, Kawanda stated that out of the 5,094 applications for sponsorship, only 82 were ineligible for sponsorship. “The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded student loans to 2,672 eligible first-year students at the University of Zambia for the 2023/2024 academic year. Out of the 2,672 awarded applicants, 1,297 are from rural districts and 1,375 are from urban districts representing a ratio of 49% and…...



