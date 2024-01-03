MMD president Nevers Mumba says entering into an alliance with the ruling UPND was not a solo decision. And Mumba has refuted claims that he is positioning himself to be appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He was commenting on a Diggers editorial comment titled “Here we are, Nevers is shamelessly surrendering MMD to UPND, as we predicted” in an interview. “I think everything we said is in the press conference. We have a consistent history and it is not today that we have started to work with the UPND. We worked with the UPND in 2016 [and] that didn’t mean [that] we surrendered the party to UPND. You know, this issue of using assumptions to define…...



