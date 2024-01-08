MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi says there is an outbreak of fall army worms countrywide. In an interview, Mbozi said government was, however, in the process of procuring chemicals to fight the army worms. “I am aware there’s an outbreak of army worms. The outbreak is not just Eastern Province but throughout the country. Government is procuring army worm drugs or chemicals so that farmers can be assisted. But for the farmers that may not have the means to procure or to access army worm remedy on their own may also be assisted. Right now, the team is doing the evaluation of the tender. Right now, the team is evaluating, you don’t want to pre-empt the evaluation process…....



