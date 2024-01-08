INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says the opposition in the country want to start “united cadreism” but the police are determined to stop that. Commenting on the opposition’s conduct towards the police, Musamba said police didn’t want to appear to be taking away the opposition’s rights but if they were rebellious, then they would be taking away their own rights. “There is also threatening cadreism which was carried off from the past today, which is roaming around and we want to stop that. The cadreism from the opposition generally. There is that united cadreism that they want to start, so we are checking everything out and in due course it will be a thing of the past. When I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.