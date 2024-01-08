THE Police Service Headquarters has partly been gutted after fire swept through the switch room of the institution in the early hours of Monday. In a statement released to the media, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the fire incident occurred at around 09:00 hrs. “At approximately 09:00 hours this morning, a fire incident occurred at the Zambia Police Service Headquarters, affecting only the switch room of the ground floor of the four-story building. The incident, believed to have been caused by an electrical fault, prompted a swift response from our electrical and emergency services departments. All personnel present at the premises at the time successfully evacuated the building, and we are pleased to report that there were no casualties. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.