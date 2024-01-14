FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani says Patriotic Front faction leader Miles Sampa is being guarded by state police. And Zumani says President Hakainde Hichilema is an authoritarian leader despite having been elected through democratic means. Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s The Big Hour programme, Thursday, Zumani said the state was protecting Sampa. “I will repeat this, they should just go and interview Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, he is the main evidence and confirmation of the UPND’s funding of Miles Sampa. We did not need to debate this issue. But above all the way the whole convention was conducted in fact Miles Sampa is being guarded by state police. Are you aware?” He said. Meanwhile, Zumani charged…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.