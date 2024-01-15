CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t have to apologise for the mess left by PF, wondering whether he should be apologetic for bringing free education and ending cadreism. On Wednesday, PF member Mutotwe Kafwaya said President Hichilema should apologise to Zambians and admit that he was ignorant about leadership. But in an interview, Thursday, Mweetwa questioned whether Kafwaya and his party had ever considered apologising to Zambians first. “Why should President HH apologise for the mess that the PF left? Has Mutotwe Kafwaya and his PF ever considered apologising first? They are the ones who left us in this economic malaise. They are the ones who left us in this situation of crippling unsustainable debt which…...



