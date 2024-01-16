MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has denied assertions that he plans to donate some motorbikes and give out some loans and grants in Mpika and Shiwangandu, where there will be by-elections next week. According to an article published by different social media pages, Nkandu had informed the Muchinga Province Administration that he would be travel to the Province to make some cash and youth empowerment donations in areas where by-elections were ongoing. In an interview, Nkandu refuted the allegations. He, however, confirmed that he would travel to Muchinga Province, arguing that government programmes could not be put on hold because of a by-election. “In fact, that is not true. I am not donating any motorbikes in the…...



