Members of the public taking Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) at a Cholera awareness stand at Intercity bus terminus in Lusaka on 16/01/2023-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE country has recorded 15 cholera deaths and 463 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health National Cholera Update, the cumulative number of cholera deaths since October 2023 stood at 412 as at yesterday, while the cases have now reached 10,413. The districts where cholera was reported in the last 24 hours included Lusaka, Chongwe, Luangwa, Chilanga, Kafue, Rufunsa, Vubwi, Petauke, Lumezi, Chipata, Chama, Chadiza, Nyimba, Lundazi, Katete, Nakonde, Chavuma, Kabompo, Solwezi, Kaoma, Mongu, Nkeyema, Kalumbila and Luampa. Other districts are Kasenengwa, Monze, Sinazongwe, Gwembe, Mazabuka, Livingstone, Chikankata, Choma, Mumbwa, Kapiri Mposhi, Kabwe, Chibombo, Shibuyunji, Mkushi, Chisamba, Mpulungu, Mporokoso, Chililabombwe, Kitwe, Mufulira, Ndola, Luanshya and Masaiti. Meanwhile, 375 people were discharged in the last…...