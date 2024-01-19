Ministry of Health Sylvia Masebo (c) receiving the Oral Cholera Vaccine from acting United Nations Resident Coordinator Cissy Byenkya (l) during a Cholera update press briefing and Oral Cholera Vaccine handover at the Ministry of health in Lusaka on the 15/01/2023-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says only one dose of the cholera vaccine will be administered to those in high-risk areas so that more people can benefit. And Masebo says Chinese investors are free to come to Zambia and partner with government in the creation of a cholera vaccine manufacturing plant. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui says China shares Zambians’ pain amid the cholera outbreak. Earlier this week, Masebo said the 1.4 million cholera vaccines Zambia had received would be deployed to high-risk areas first because they were inadequate to cater for the whole country. And speaking when she received various items for cholera response from the Chinese government and other organisations at the Heroes National Cholera Treatment Centre…...