SOCIALIST Party Leader Fred M’membe has described the by-elections which will be held in Shiwang’andu and Mpika districts as fraudulent and a waste of money and time. The Electoral Commission of Zambia set January 23, 2024 as the date for the two Ward By-Elections in Mayembe Ward in Shiwang’andu District and Kapamba Ward in Mipka District following the resignation of two PF councillors. Earlier this week, Leadership Movement Candidate for the Mayembe ward by elections, Jonas Mwanza, wrote to the Commission indicating that he had withdrawn his candidature. In a statement, Saturday, Dr M’membe observed that there was a total collapse of the electoral system in the country adding that the country was headed for a disastrous general election in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.