ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says First Lady Mutinta Hichilema is his first cousin. And Kabimba says there was no corruption in the conduct of former foreign affairs minister Stanely Kakubo and that’s why it was difficult for President Hakainde Hichilema to fire him. Meanwhile, Kabimba says people should not always blame the appointing authorities when some officers behave in a certain way because they do it on their own. Speaking when he featured Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Friday, Kabimba said his visit to State House was private. “I’ve said it in the past that if an opportunity arose to meet the President to discuss national affairs, I would submit to that invitation or I would ask to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.