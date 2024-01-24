JUST dealing with Cholera of this magnitude has been a big stretch for the health care system, but to have COVID on top of that, it makes it doubly hard, says Presidential Advisor on Health Roma Chilengi. In an interview, Tuesday, Prof Chilengi said health care workers were stretched to the limit, having to deal with Cholera and COVID-19 at the same time. He, however, said government was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. “It’s a stretch, for sure it’s a very big stretch. Just dealing with Cholera of this magnitude has been a very big stretch for the health care system, but to also have COVID on top of that, obviously it makes it doubly hard. We are under extreme…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.