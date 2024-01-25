EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has announced a further postponement of the reopening of schools and colleges from January 29 to February 12, 2024, due to increased Cholera cases. And Syakalima has advised that the alternative modes of learning that his ministry has put in place should be utilised to ensure that learners are kept constructively busy. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Syakalima said the postponement of the reopening date was due to Cholera cases which had spread to other parts of the country. “Following the press conference held on 4th January 2024 where I announced the postponement of school opening from 8th January 2024 to 29th January 2024 due to the Cholera outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Health…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.