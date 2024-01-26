MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says government has declared a war against kachasu in Lusaka, and will arrest anyone brewing or selling the beverage. And Masebo says schools that are not clean will not be allowed to open. Meanwhile, Masebo has revealed that in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 16 cholera deaths with 15 of them coming from communities as brought in dead (BID). Speaking during the launch of the community cleaning exercise in Lusaka’s Matero township, Thursday, Masebo said government has declared a war on kachasu. “So, we have declared war against kachasu. From today, no more kachasu in Lusaka. Anybody who is going to be found selling kachasu will be arrested, six months in jail. And…...



