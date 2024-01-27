THE rescue team at Macrolink Mine where seven miners are trapped has engaged the services of divers from the Zambia Army Special Forces Unit in order to speed up the rescue efforts. Mines Safety Department Principal Inspector Yoram Chulu said the team could not proceed with the process of dewatering the shaft where the miners were trapped because they didn’t want to weaken the walls of the structure. “We couldn’t continue to dewater the flooded shaft where our colleagues are because we didn’t want to weaken the walls of the structure after we tried pumping overnight. So, we opted to move to our next plan which was involving services of divers and immediately we engaged through the office of the…...



