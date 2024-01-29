POLICE have summoned Barotseland Nationalists Youth Alliance Spokesperson Munyinda Munukayumbwa and his colleague Muyunda Makala to appear for questioning at Western Division Police Headquarters in Mongu this morning. And Police have warned against a proposed gathering aimed at offering solidarity to the summoned duo. Police are believed to be investigating a viral video showing some youths, including Munukayumbwa, telling President Hakainde Hichilema to abstain the Kuomboka Ceremony, because he does not recognise Barotseland. Speaking in an interview, Saturday, Munukayumbwa confirmed receiving the call-out last Friday. “Currently, I don’t know the whole idea behind the summoning. But I received the summon and it is just indicating that it is for interviews on Monday. So I will know the purpose of this…...



