THE Anti–Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has arrested Ministry of Education Laboratory Assistant at David Kaunda Secondary School for corrupt practices. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head Corporate Communications Timothy Moono stated that Simon Moyo, 30, had been charged with obtaining registration by false pretence, uttering a false document and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Anti – Corruption Commission has arrested Ministry of Education Laboratory Assistant at David Kaunda Secondary School for corrupt practices. Simon Moyo, 30, of Ndalama Village 10 Miles in Chibombo District has been charged with one (1) count of Obtaining Registration by False Pretence, three (3) counts of Uttering a False Document Contrary to Section (352) of the Penal Code Chapter…...



