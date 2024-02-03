A 25-year-old security guard of Cobra Security Firm in Luanshya is nursing serious injuries at Roan General Hospital after a group over 30 illegal miners attacked him and his colleague, whose whereabouts are not yet known. And four illegal miners have been apprehended and charged with criminal trespass. In a statement, Friday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the incident is said to have occurred after the said security guards refused to give the illegal miners access into Open Pit number 7 in Luanshya’s Mpatamamto township. “Mpatamato Police Station is in receipt of a report of Assault OABH which occurred on 02/02/2024 between 06:00 hours and 08:00 hours at Open Pit number 7 in which illegal miners invaded Pit…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.