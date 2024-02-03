THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced an upward adjustment in bus fares following the recent increase in fuel pump prices. In a statement, Friday, RTSA Acting Head Public Relations manager Mukela Mangolwa said the adjustment in bus fares comes in the wake of an increase in fuel pump prices announced by the Energy Regulations Board (ERB). Mangolwa stated that the changes were effective February 3, 2024. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) wishes to announce an upward adjustment in bus fares, pursuant to Section 107 (11) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2022 as amended by Act No.8 of 2022. The approved upward variation in bus fares is as follows: Route, Approved Bus Fare…...



