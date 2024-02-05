PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says it is nonsensical for police to arrest 27-year-old Moses Kampasa for trying to protest against President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance. On Saturday, police arrested Kampasa for allegedly presenting a false document titled “Notification on the Protest by Youths Demanding President Hakainde Hichilema to Step Down on Moral Grounds” and for proposing violence. According to police, Kampasa forged a colleague’s signature on the said letter who indicated that he was not aware of the intended protest. Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Nakacinda said Kampasa’s demand for President Hichilema to resign couldn’t amount to the charges he had been slapped with. “Somebody offers the documents himself and with his rights, he goes and…...



