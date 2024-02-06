THE Human Rights Commission has condemned some police officers for torturing a young boy suspected to be “junkie”. In a two-minutes long video circulated on social media, a young boy is seen hanging by his legs upside down on a metal rod and his hands are handcuffed. Some police officers are heard questioning him about how he knew about a certain “Tizzo” and his dealings. The boy tells the officers, “yes I know him, his place where he sleeps with his friends. They sleep five of them”. When further asked by the said police whether they could find him at the same place, he says “yes, you will find them”, while sighing in pain. The boy then asks the officers…...



