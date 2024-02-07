EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says he is impressed with the hygiene standards in the schools he has inspected so far, noting that the schools are ready for reopening on February 12. And Syakalima says during the 10 years PF was in power, politics played a major role in the school system. Speaking when he toured John Laing and Chimwemwe Primary Schools as well as Makeni GRZ Primary and Secondary School, Syakalima said he was happy with the hygiene standards in the schools he had inspected. “I am impressed with the hygiene standards I have seen in the schools we have inspected, and from what we have seen during our overall inspection of a few spotted schools in Lusaka, I think…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.