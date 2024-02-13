THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has cautioned bars, nightclubs and casino owners against allowing underage patrons on their premises to maximise their returns on special days such as Valentine’s Day. In a statement, Tuesday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said it was illegal to admit, sell and deliver intoxicating substances to underage patrons regardless of the occasion. She cautioned that overcrowding in bars, nightclubs and casinos had the potential to compromise hygiene and sanitary conditions. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is cautioning bars, nightclubs and casino owners against allowing underage patrons on their premises to maximise their returns on special days such as Valentine’s Day. Bars, nightclubs and casino owners as well as liquor stores are reminded that it…...



