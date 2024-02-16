EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says President Hakainde Hichilema is a one-man dictator who does not listen to anyone. And Archbishop Mpundu says he will start a campaign against President Hichilema so that he does not rule for more than one term. Meanwhile, Archbishop Mpundu has accused the Catholic Church leadership of being compromised. Speaking on the Conversation Podcast, Wednesday, Archbishop Mpundu said what Zambia is experiencing under the leadership of President Hichilema is worse than a dictatorship. “For the first five to 10 years, we were in a euphoria. Kenneth Kaunda was a dictator and a very brutal one. We have a very big job to revamp ourselves. We’re still in a colonial era by our own leaders but we…...



