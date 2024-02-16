THE Zambia Police Service has disclosed that it recorded 42,965 cases of Gender Based Violence in 2023 out of which 30,021 were criminal with 137 murder cases. The police service has further revealed that 24,989 women, 7,574 men and 10, 402 children were reportedly abused. In a statement, Friday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the murder victims included 68 women, 37 men, 20 boys and 12 girls. “Zambia Police Service recorded 42,965 cases of Gender Based Violence in 2023 out of which 30,021 were criminal with 137 murder cases. The murder victims include 68 women, 37 men, 20 boys and 12 girls. The report indicates that 24,989 women, 7,574 men and 10, 402 children were reportedly abused…...



