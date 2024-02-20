THE Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ) has called on authorities to prohibit the slaughter of animals at drinking places because some people are in the habit of selling dog meat disguised as goat meat. Meanwhile, Lusaka Animal Welfare Society vice–president Dr Shiela Oparaocha has disclosed that over 100 dogs are being taken across the Kasumbalesa border to the Democratic Republic of Congo every month. Speaking at a joint press briefing by the Veterinary Association of Zambia and the Lusaka Animal Welfare Society, VAZ president Malcom Chiyoba said all animals intended for human consumption should only be slaughtered at designated places or slaughter facilities under the supervision of a veterinarian. “The serious gaps in terms of lacking possibilities of doing antemortem…...



