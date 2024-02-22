Former president Edgar Lungu has shunned journalists who wanted to interview him after he attended a prayer service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross yesterday. Lungu attended prayers themed “Healing our Land” led by Advocates for the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation Chairperson, Bishop Billy Mfula. As he was leaving the Cathedral, journalists approached to ask him questions but the former head of state was in no mood to chat. “No comment. I hate being misquoted. No, no, no. Everything about prayers, they’ve spoken. You’re going to have a talk show tomorrow about things I didn’t say,” said Lungu before embarking on his car. Meanwhile, speaking during the church service, Bishop Mfula said the country needed to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.