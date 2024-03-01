FORMER republican president Edgar Lungu has told Malole PF member of parliament Robert Kalimi that he was waiting to be picked up on Wednesday, because he is anxious to go. Lungu was visiting Kalimi, who returned from South Africa where he was receiving medical attention after surviving a terrible road accident last year. On Tuesday, following an altercation between the police and PF members in Kabwata, the former president held a press briefing in which he warned President Hakainde Hichilema that he may be forced to give up the presidency before the 2026 elections because people may rise against him. In response to his warning, the Zambia Police released a statement indicating that it was reviewing Lungu’s statement, and appropriate...



